Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 352 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $290.56 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

