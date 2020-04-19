Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,932.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,867.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

