Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors' 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,867.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

