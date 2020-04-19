Exane Derivatives Has $252,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 108,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 91,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 123,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

