Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,345.20.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,867.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.