CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

