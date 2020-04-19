Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 160.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.