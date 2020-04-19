Exane Derivatives Sells 32,766 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,766 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

