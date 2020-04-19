Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

