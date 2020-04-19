Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

