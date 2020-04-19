Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 627.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,616 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,712,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

