Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Big Lots worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Big Lots by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of BIG opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

