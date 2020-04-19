Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of LTC Properties worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.76. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

