Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Irhythm Technologies worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

IRTC opened at $96.59 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

