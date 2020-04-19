Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Univar worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE UNVR opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

