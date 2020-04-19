Norges Bank Invests $19.05 Million in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,053,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

SCHL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $918.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.