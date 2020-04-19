Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 89,677 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Ultra Clean worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.62 million, a PE ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

