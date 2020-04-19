Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,980 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $104.62 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

