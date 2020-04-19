Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,672 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at $17,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

In other news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $3.74 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.