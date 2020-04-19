Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) by 1,132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of HSDT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

