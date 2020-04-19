UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

