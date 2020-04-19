ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

