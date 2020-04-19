iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

