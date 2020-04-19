Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

