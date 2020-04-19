Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

