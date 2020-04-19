Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.88. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

