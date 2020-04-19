Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,257,926 Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,257,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.63% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 138,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HBM stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

