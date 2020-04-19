Norges Bank Invests $17.80 Million in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,183,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.47% of RPT Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $437.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.86%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

