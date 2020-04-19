Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 514,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 484,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.