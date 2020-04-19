Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $160.67 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

