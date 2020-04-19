Norges Bank Takes $19.27 Million Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,000. Norges Bank owned 2.00% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after buying an additional 200,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

CAL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

