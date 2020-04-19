Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

