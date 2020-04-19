Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

