Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $8.68 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

