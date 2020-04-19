Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

