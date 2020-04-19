DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.11 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

