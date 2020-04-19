Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.01.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

