Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.