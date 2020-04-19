Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,908,771.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,865.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,666 shares of company stock worth $20,807,908 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alector by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alector by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

