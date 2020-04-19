Cheesecake Factory Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 2,623 call options.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

CAKE opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

