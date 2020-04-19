Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 353.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.09.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

