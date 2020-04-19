Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Entergy worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after acquiring an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

