Exane Derivatives Purchases 38,864 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.46 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

