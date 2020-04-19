Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.12 Million Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $119.89 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

