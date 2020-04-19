Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.12 Million Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $119.89 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

