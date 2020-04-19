Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $214,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,208,070. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $154.98 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

