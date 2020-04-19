Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.66 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.50 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

