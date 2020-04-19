Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 106,982 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 990.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,982 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Steris worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.