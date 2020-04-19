Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

