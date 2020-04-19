First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.