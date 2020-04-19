Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

